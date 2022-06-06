Reward offered for information on vandalism at St. Stan’s facilities

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City.

The crime happened sometime between Sunday evening, April 24 and Wednesday morning, April 27, according to Crime Stoppers of Bay County.

The press box and one of the food trailers were destroyed. Windows that overlook the football field were also broken. The damage estimated between $20,000 and $25,000.

Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City. (Crime Stoppers of Bay County)

A cash reward of up to $1,700 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

