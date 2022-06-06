Advertisement

Reward offered for information on vandalism at St. Stan’s facilities

Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic...
Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City.(Crime Stoppers of Bay County)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City.

The crime happened sometime between Sunday evening, April 24 and Wednesday morning, April 27, according to Crime Stoppers of Bay County.

The press box and one of the food trailers were destroyed. Windows that overlook the football field were also broken. The damage estimated between $20,000 and $25,000.

Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic...
Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City.(Crime Stoppers of Bay County)
Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic...
Authorities are searching for those accused of vandalizing St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities in Bay City.(Crime Stoppers of Bay County)

A cash reward of up to $1,700 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation
Deputies investigating deadly UTV crash
A new state record for flathead catfish has been set.
53-pound catfish sets new state record
gavel
Trio sentenced for roles in shuttered Flint Twp illegal gambling site
Image depicting traffic cones
M-30 resurfacing in Sanford, I-675 bridge work starts Monday