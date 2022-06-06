Suspect arrested for arson of downtown Saginaw building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested for the arson of a downtown building in Saginaw.

On May 29 at 9 p.m., the Saginaw Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lapeer Avenue. A two-story vacant building was heavily involved in the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries. The Saginaw Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire.

The fire marshal worked with the Saginaw Fire Department and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. The team found the fire was suspicious and possibly coincides with other fires in the downtown area of Saginaw, the Saginaw Fire Department said.

A suspect was identified with evidence found near the scene. The suspect was arrested and the case has been turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This is a great example of collaborative effort and teamwork amongst agencies,” Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said.

The investigation is still ongoing. The team will investigate other fires that have been reported in the area.

“The police and fire departments work together every day to make the citizens lives better, this arrest is a great example of that,” Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines said.

