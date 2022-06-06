Trio sentenced for roles in shuttered Flint Twp illegal gambling site

DETROIT (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced for their roles in operating an illegal gambling operation in Flint Township.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed charges in mid-2019 after investigators from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) pursued a report from Flint Township Police about suspected illegal gambling at Spin City.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board appreciates the support from the Attorney General’s office and police agencies across Michigan in helping to eliminate illegal gambling locations, which target low-income neighborhoods, lack player protections and can lead to other more serious crimes,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “These types of illegal gambling locations also deprive K-12 schools of tax funding, which the state charges on legal, regulated gambling.”

All three defendants were sentenced to a day in jail and received credit for a day served. They are subject to random drug testing during the probation period.

Anthony Sutton, 53, from Wilmington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a gambling operations felony charge and was sentenced to a year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and $1,058 in fees and costs. Sutton also forfeited nearly $12,500 in cash to the Flint Township Police Department and 67 computers and games confiscated by the state of Michigan when a search warrant was served on Feb. 27, 2019, and the operation was closed.

Kara Schilling, 38, of Flint, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of maintaining a gambling house for gain and was sentenced to a year of probation, 50 hours of community service, and $1,058 in fees and costs.

Marjorie Brown, 53, of Flint, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of attempting to maintain a gambling house for gain and was sentenced to six months of probation, 100 hours of community service, and $985 in fees and costs.

Visiting Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut presided over the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.