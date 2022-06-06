Two men arrested in joint sex sting operation

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested in a joint sex sting operation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Stewart-Coder, 28, of Shelby Township, and Kevin Deisler, 59, of Clio, are accused of soliciting minors for sex.

The two men were talking to who they thought was a 15-year-old girl on the internet, investigators said, adding they went to meet her at a local hotel.

Both men were arrested at the motel. They both admitted to attempt to have sex with the person and thought it was a minor, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bourchard.

Both suspects have been charged with sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes, according Sheriff Bourchard.

Both suspects were given a $75,000 cash bond and are not supposed to have any contact with children or use of the internet.

