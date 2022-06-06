Advertisement

Two men arrested in joint sex sting operation

Kevin Deisler (left) and Jeremy Coder (right)
Kevin Deisler (left) and Jeremy Coder (right)(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson and Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested in a joint sex sting operation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Stewart-Coder, 28, of Shelby Township, and Kevin Deisler, 59, of Clio, are accused of soliciting minors for sex.

The two men were talking to who they thought was a 15-year-old girl on the internet, investigators said, adding they went to meet her at a local hotel.

Both men were arrested at the motel. They both admitted to attempt to have sex with the person and thought it was a minor, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bourchard.

Both suspects have been charged with sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes, according Sheriff Bourchard.

Both suspects were given a $75,000 cash bond and are not supposed to have any contact with children or use of the internet.

