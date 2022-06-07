Bay City unanimously approves $184M budget

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s budget is in the books with the city council approving a $184-million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Property taxes are staying right where they are at after a unanimous decision.

Jesse Dockett, first ward commissioner for Bay City, was part of the unanimous vote to approve the latest budget.

“I’m really excited about this year’s budget,” Dockett said.

Dockett said the budget addresses three areas residents are most concerned about: public safety, cost of utilities, and the condition of the streets.

“We were able to increase the amount of public safety officers we have. We added two into the public safety division. We were able to not increase utilities, and water and sewer, and then also in trash. And then only a one percent in electric, so lower than inflation. Still a little bit, but significantly better than the cost of gas or milk or meat or anything else,” Dockett said. “We have an extra $6 million that we’re putting into streets this year. So, there’s a lot of road projects coming up,” Dockett said.

Dockett said property taxes did not increase. He went on to say property taxes have seen a net decrease over the past few years.

Bay City Fiscal Services Director George Martini put together the budget proposal that was approved by the city commission Monday night. He said his goal is to utilize every penny.

“We’re trying to make sure that the residents get as big a bang out of their dollars as possible,” Martini said.

For his part, Dockett said he will continue to listen to the people he serves.

“We hear you. We see what you guys are saying, and what you’re looking for, and what your priorities are, and we try our best to align with them,” Dockett said.

