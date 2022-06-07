CDC issues new travel guidelines as monkeypox continues to spread

Mich. (WNEM) - A new travel advisory for Americans was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the mysterious outbreak of monkeypox continues to spread.

The CDC issued a level two alert advisory for all travelers, meaning they should practice enhanced precautions when at airports and on a plane.

“It’s good to educate us all. Educate travelers on the risk, which so far is low, but it’s out there,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease expert.

Haddad said there are 31 cases in the United States and zero in Michigan. He said monkeypox is not new, but the transmission of it from person to person is - especially in one demographic.

“Because of the current link with monkeypox occurring in men who have sex with men, it’s important to be careful when one is embarking on some form of sexual expedition. Make sure their partners are safe, make sure their partners are known. A lot of those cases have been reported in men who have partners picked up through apps or online resources by where they don’t know them and then they get it from them,” Haddad said.

Haddad said it is not known why monkeypox is able to spread from person to person.

He is quick to point out monkeypox is not airborne. It is passed on through prolonged intimate contact.

The CDC is advising everyone to avoid close contact with sick people, stay away from wild animals, and do not eat the meat of wild animals or use products of wild animals from Africa.

Haddad anticipates the number of monkeypox cases will rise.

“I don’t know that we need to worry about it. But of course, we need to be vigilant and careful,” Haddad said.

According to the CDC, there are more than 1,000 monkeypox cases globally.

