(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,550,182 which is 569% higher than the state average of $231,865.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Michigan

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn: 15

#2. Traverse City: 5

#3. Niles-Benton Harbor: 4

#4. Grand Rapids-Wyoming: 2

#4. Holland: 2

#6. Ann Arbor: 1

#30. Rochester

- Typical home value: $464,665

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#29. Suttons Bay

- Typical home value: $468,327

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#28. Huntington Woods

- Typical home value: $478,677

- 1-year price change: +13.2%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#27. Ann Arbor

- Typical home value: $480,410

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: Ann Arbor

#26. Grosse Pointe Farms

- Typical home value: $484,314

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#25. Leonard

- Typical home value: $484,697

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#24. Cascade

- Typical home value: $509,827

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming

#23. Beverly Hills

- Typical home value: $513,790

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#22. Grosse Pointe Park

- Typical home value: $515,745

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +54.3%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#21. Northport

- Typical home value: $520,389

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.9%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#20. Northville

- Typical home value: $540,191

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#19. Saugatuck

- Typical home value: $545,902

- 1-year price change: +26.8%

- 5-year price change: +65.5%

- Metro area: Holland

#18. Bingham Farms

- Typical home value: $552,826

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +26.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#17. Kewadin

- Typical home value: $561,093

- 1-year price change: +13.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#16. Lake Leelanau

- Typical home value: $572,402

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#15. Douglas

- Typical home value: $584,761

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +72.5%

- Metro area: Holland

#14. Oakland

- Typical home value: $590,927

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +35.9%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#13. East Grand Rapids

- Typical home value: $603,665

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

- Metro area: Grand Rapids-Wyoming

#12. Bloomfield Hills

- Typical home value: $603,891

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +36.8%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#11. Glen Arbor

- Typical home value: $613,020

- 1-year price change: +12.1%

- 5-year price change: +36.5%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#10. New Buffalo

- Typical home value: $634,923

- 1-year price change: +32.9%

- 5-year price change: +68.0%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#9. Birmingham

- Typical home value: $652,151

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +34.8%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#8. Leland

- Typical home value: $694,868

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

- Metro area: Traverse City

#7. Union Pier

- Typical home value: $700,289

- 1-year price change: +38.3%

- 5-year price change: +65.4%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#6. Grosse Pointe Shores

- Typical home value: $759,874

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#5. Franklin

- Typical home value: $801,400

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +35.8%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#4. Harbert

- Typical home value: $839,959

- 1-year price change: +29.4%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#3. Lakeside

- Typical home value: $839,995

- 1-year price change: +31.9%

- 5-year price change: +73.3%

- Metro area: Niles-Benton Harbor

#2. Orchard Lake

- Typical home value: $882,989

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +24.4%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

#1. Lake Angelus

- Typical home value: $1,550,182

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +28.6%

- Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

