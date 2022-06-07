City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting left three people dead and two others injured.

Early Friday morning, there was a barrage in Old Town Saginaw. It injured one, but left more than 100 spent shell casings.

“We’re living amongst people who think it’s okay to settle scores or handle problems with a weapon,” said councilmember Annie Boensch.

Early Sunday morning, shots rang out on South 11th Street in the city of Saginaw killing three family members.

24-year-old Laura Buendia, who was about seven months pregnant, was killed. Police said the baby is expected to survive.

“It’s like a dream that you just want to wake up from, because they didn’t take just one, they took three,” Laura’s family member Sandra Escareno said.

“We’ve got a little baby without a mother and a mother who will never get to take care of her child. It’s just something within our hearts as citizens, we have to change. We have to do something. We owe each other and ourselves a lot better than this,” Boensch said.

The weekend of violence is accounting for a third of the total homicides so far this year.

“What more has to happen before we look within ourselves and try to make some sort of change within our community where this isn’t something that’s a regular occurrence or even an anticipated occurrence?” Boensch said.

It is a trend Saginaw is familiar with. Gun violence increases in tandem with the temperature.

“We know that Saginaw summers especially are incredibly violent,” said councilmember Michael Flores.

Flores hoped to get ahead of this problem by planning Safe Summer Saginaw, an anti-violence event on Saturday.

“Sadly, so many shootings have happened. It can feel defeating because of these events that happened after the planning of it, but we’re going to move forward, put our foot down, and say that this is not acceptable,” Flores said.

Boensch is hoping to get unwanted guns off the street with a gun drop off, also on Saturday.

“This isn’t about taking away second amendment rights. It’s literally about just getting unwanted, undesired weapons out of people’s closets, attics, whatever. Just to make the community feel more safe,” Boensch said.

Residents can drop off unwanted guns, no questions asked, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Saturday at three different locations including the Buena Vista Public Safety building, Fire Station Number 1, and Fordney park.

“We come together as a community and speak loudly and say that this is not acceptable. We’re going to push back every time something like this happens,” Flores said.

#SafeSummer Saginaw is from 12:00pm until 4:00 pm at Borchard Park. Community activists will speak and there is a free kite giveaway for children.

