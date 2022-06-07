Crime Stoppers offering up to $2.5K for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from March.

On Thursday, March 24, at about 6:35 p.m., 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers said he was found at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street in Flint.

Williams was stopped when his vehicle was hit by substantial gunfire. He died from his injures.

Crime Stoppers believes the suspect’s vehicle is a white Jeep Liberty. If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

