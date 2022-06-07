Advertisement

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2.5K for information on unsolved homicide

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an...
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from March.(Source: Crime Stoppers)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from March.

On Thursday, March 24, at about 6:35 p.m., 31-year-old  Lequavis Marquan Williams was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers said he was found at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street in Flint.

Williams was stopped when his vehicle was hit by substantial gunfire. He died from his injures.

Crime Stoppers believes the suspect’s vehicle is a white Jeep Liberty. If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint passes new budget, concerns arise about deficit
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
CDC issues new travel guidelines as monkeypox continues to spread
Huron Co. suspect vehicle
Sheriff’s office seeking help finding sexual assault suspects
Calm Water Surface
Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli