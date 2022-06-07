Advertisement

Deputies trying to ID person after breaking and entering at storage facility

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies in Genesee County are asking for your help to identify an individual in a breaking and entering investigation.

The incident happened at Stor N Lock, located in the 9100 block of Saginaw Road in Vienna Township, on Sunday, June 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who can help investigators identify this person is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422.

