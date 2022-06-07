Deputies trying to ID person after breaking and entering at storage facility

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies in Genesee County are asking for your help to identify an individual in a breaking and entering investigation.

The incident happened at Stor N Lock, located in the 9100 block of Saginaw Road in Vienna Township, on Sunday, June 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who can help investigators identify this person is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422.

