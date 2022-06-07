Dry through tonight, rain returns by Wednesday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After clouds and areas of rain to start the day, things have improved quite a bit around Mid-Michigan this evening and that’s a trend that should continue the rest of the night.

We’ll even have a chance to keep that going through the first part of Wednesday before our next round of rain returns for the second half of the day. This next round is expected to be manageable as far as the amount of water and lack of severe weather, but could be a nuisance on Wednesday evening for those with plans outside.

This Evening & Overnight

Any clouds left over from the morning and afternoon will continue to diminish through the evening hours and will skies will become clear to mostly clear overnight. Our threat for wet weather is over for the night, so any outdoor plans will be just fine, with temperatures in the 60s most of the evening.

It will be cool for Tuesday night, with plenty of areas having a chance to fall into the 40s. (WNEM)

Once the sun goes down, we’ll fall through the 50s, with a mix of 40s and low 50s for overnight lows. With our wind also dying down in conjunction with the clear skies and cooler temperatures, some areas of fog will be possible tonight.

Our wind this evening will generally run around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest, but should drop to a light northwesterly wind overnight.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be just the opposite of our Tuesday, with a mostly sunny start to the day, but clouds increasing into the afternoon and evening. Rain should hold off through the early afternoon, but as we get closer to the afternoon bus stops and evening commute, our chances for rain will start increasing.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Ahead of any rain, temperatures will jump into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light and variable tomorrow.

Rain will start spotty at first, but become more widespread as the evening goes on. If you have evening plans outdoors tomorrow, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar. The most widespread rain is expected after 5 PM. As mentioned above, no severe weather is expected, and we may not even hear much thunder.

Showers are expected around most of the area at some point Wednesday evening, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans tomorrow night. (WNEM)

Showers will continue overnight before tapering off from west to east into the Thursday morning commute. Rainfall amounts should check in around 0.50″ or less.

Measurable rain is expected in most areas, but should check in under 0.50" in most areas. (WNEM)

