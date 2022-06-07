Flint passes new budget, concerns arise about deficit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has passed its new budget.

Although city officials say it addresses past deficits, there may be a need for cuts in the future.

“It’s a structural deficit that we’re facing due to our pension system,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The budget will now allow for layoffs, additional services for residents, blight reduction, and crime suppression.

Councilwoman Tonya Burns said the budget puts the city in the red.

“I could not consciously vote to spend more than we have. I mean, we have to tighten our budget. No, we have compact car money. We want to treat it like it’s a luxury sedan. We can’t do that. It’s just, it’s not responsible,” Burns said.

Neeley said the city’s pension is the cause of the deficit with a ratio of one working employee to every four retirees. He said it is causing a level of increase to the pension system weighing on the budget.

“We’re looking at 2024, where we’re looking at the pension system and the weight of the pension system – which at that particular time is estimated to be $40 million of contribution per year. We’re trickling up from $32 million to $40 million over the next fiscal year. So with that level of weight upon our structural, every day operational budget is too much weight,” Neeley said.

Neeley said his office is working with the state to help ease the burden of the pension plan. He said they are working to decrease the deficit without having to raise residents’ taxes.

“We’re working our way through and we’re able to subsidize our structural budget every year through our philanthropic donations, our granting pools, and also with the American Rescue Plan dollars, but those are one-time dollars that we can actually execute upon for the empowerment and improvement of the city of Flint on behalf of residents,” Neeley said.

Burns said cuts will have to come at some point to get the city out of the red.

“We got to tighten our belts. We’re gonna have to change some services. We have to. It’s $15 million plus in the red. We have to cut,” she said.

City Council voted 5-1 with Councilman Eric Mays abstaining to pass the budget.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.