Advertisement

Former Flint City Council president files lawsuit against council

Flint Councilman Eric Mays escorted from a meeting in handcuffs.
Flint Councilman Eric Mays escorted from a meeting in handcuffs.(Courtesy photo)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Eric Mays, the former Flint City Council president who was removed from his position by his peers on April 11, has filed a lawsuit to retake his position, according to court documents.

Mays still serves as Flint’s first ward councilman, but he wants a judge to overturn the council’s resolution that removed him.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, June 6.

According to court documents, a summons was not issued or sought because the filing was accepted as an appeal. If Mays wants to pursue this injunction, he will have to submit a summons to the clerk.

If a summons is not submitted within 14 days of June 6, the order will be dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint passes new budget, concerns arise about deficit
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
CDC issues new travel guidelines as monkeypox continues to spread
Huron Co. suspect vehicle
Sheriff’s office seeking help finding sexual assault suspects
Calm Water Surface
Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli