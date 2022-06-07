Former Flint City Council president files lawsuit against council
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Eric Mays, the former Flint City Council president who was removed from his position by his peers on April 11, has filed a lawsuit to retake his position, according to court documents.
Mays still serves as Flint’s first ward councilman, but he wants a judge to overturn the council’s resolution that removed him.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday, June 6.
According to court documents, a summons was not issued or sought because the filing was accepted as an appeal. If Mays wants to pursue this injunction, he will have to submit a summons to the clerk.
If a summons is not submitted within 14 days of June 6, the order will be dismissed.
