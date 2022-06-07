Advertisement

Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli

Calm Water Surface(Storyblocks)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County beach is closed after water samples taken from the beach exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli.

The Huron County Health Department announced Harbor Beach City Bathing Beach was closed on Tuesday, June 6.

The water samples collected from the beach exceeded 300 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water.

TV5 will update when the beach reopens.

