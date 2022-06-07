(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Berrien County

- Median household income: $52,500

--- 11.4% below state average, 19.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,544 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Montcalm County

- Median household income: $52,390

--- 11.6% below state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,535 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Tuscola County

- Median household income: $51,891

--- 12.4% below state average, 20.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,451 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Keweenaw County

- Median household income: $51,750

--- 12.6% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #1,431 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Dickinson County

- Median household income: $51,704

--- 12.7% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,421 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Manistee County

- Median household income: $51,658

--- 12.8% below state average, 20.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,412 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Mason County

- Median household income: $51,568

--- 12.9% below state average, 20.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Hillsdale County

- Median household income: $51,535

--- 13.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,392 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Newaygo County

- Median household income: $51,470

--- 13.1% below state average, 20.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,379 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Oceana County

- Median household income: $51,161

--- 13.6% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,222 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $50,454

--- 14.8% below state average, 22.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,216 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,265 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Wexford County

- Median household income: $50,335

--- 15.0% below state average, 22.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,287 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,254 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Genesee County

- Median household income: $50,269

--- 15.1% below state average, 22.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,243 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $50,219

--- 15.2% below state average, 22.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,236 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Mackinac County

- Median household income: $50,058

--- 15.5% below state average, 23.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,215 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Luce County

- Median household income: $50,000

--- 15.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,207 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Crawford County

- Median household income: $49,987

--- 15.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,612 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #1,205 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Sanilac County

- Median household income: $49,852

--- 15.8% below state average, 23.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,194 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Gratiot County

- Median household income: $49,795

--- 15.9% below state average, 23.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,187 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Cheboygan County

- Median household income: $49,624

--- 16.2% below state average, 23.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,575 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,165 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Saginaw County

- Median household income: $49,565

--- 16.3% below state average, 23.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,162 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Huron County

- Median household income: $49,541

--- 16.4% below state average, 23.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,160 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Kalkaska County

- Median household income: $49,402

--- 16.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,143 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Wayne County

- Median household income: $49,359

--- 16.7% below state average, 24.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #1,138 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Presque Isle County

- Median household income: $48,734

--- 17.7% below state average, 25.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,072 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Menominee County

- Median household income: $48,548

--- 18.0% below state average, 25.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,056 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Schoolcraft County

- Median household income: $48,443

--- 18.2% below state average, 25.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #1,045 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Bay County

- Median household income: $48,290

--- 18.5% below state average, 25.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,031 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Missaukee County

- Median household income: $47,370

--- 20.0% below state average, 27.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #942 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Delta County

- Median household income: $47,008

--- 20.6% below state average, 27.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #911 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Osceola County

- Median household income: $46,969

--- 20.7% below state average, 27.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,473 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #908 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Isabella County

- Median household income: $46,783

--- 21.0% below state average, 28.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

--- #889 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Baraga County

- Median household income: $46,581

--- 21.4% below state average, 28.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #871 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Gladwin County

- Median household income: $45,957

--- 22.4% below state average, 29.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,668 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #816 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Mecosta County

- Median household income: $45,797

--- 22.7% below state average, 29.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #799 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Arenac County

- Median household income: $45,679

--- 22.9% below state average, 29.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #788 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Alger County

- Median household income: $45,184

--- 23.7% below state average, 30.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,780 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #751 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Houghton County

- Median household income: $44,839

--- 24.3% below state average, 31.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #716 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Iron County

- Median household income: $44,183

--- 25.4% below state average, 32.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #664 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Oscoda County

- Median household income: $43,457

--- 26.6% below state average, 33.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #604 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Alcona County

- Median household income: $43,341

--- 26.8% below state average, 33.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,947 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #593 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Iosco County

- Median household income: $42,628

--- 28.0% below state average, 34.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #543 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Alpena County

- Median household income: $42,603

--- 28.1% below state average, 34.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #540 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Montmorency County

- Median household income: $42,160

--- 28.8% below state average, 35.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,987 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #504 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Roscommon County

- Median household income: $41,828

--- 29.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #473 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Ontonagon County

- Median household income: $41,776

--- 29.5% below state average, 35.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #468 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Ogemaw County

- Median household income: $41,752

--- 29.5% below state average, 35.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #464 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Clare County

- Median household income: $41,163

--- 30.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #428 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Gogebic County

- Median household income: $38,625

--- 34.8% below state average, 40.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #287 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Lake County

- Median household income: $38,356

--- 35.2% below state average, 41.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #278 highest among all counties nationwide

