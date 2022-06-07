Man sentenced to prison for invading ex-wife’s home

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to invading his ex-wife’s house.

It happened at the woman’s home on Kidder Road in Lapeer County’s Almont Township on Feb. 20, 2020.

Jerome Fahner was accused of breaking into the woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint for six hours, Almont Police Chief Andrew Martin said. At that point, the woman was able to get away and call for help, Martin said.

The couple had been divorced for eight years, Martin said.

Fahner was arrested that evening. He was then arraigned on the following charges: kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, extortion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an electronic communication device, and seven counts of felony firearm.

In March, Fahner pleaded guilty to first-degree home invasion and felony firearms. As part of a plea deal, his remaining charges were dismissed.

On Monday, June 6, Fahner was sentenced to a minimum of six years and three months in prison and a maximum of 20 years with credit for 107 days served for his first-degree home invasion charge. He was sentenced to time served for the felony firearms charge.

Fahner was ordered to pay $2,026 in fines and costs.

