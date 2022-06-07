Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An update from Meijer says that online ordering is currently unavailable. Additionally, the company is unable to process any credit cards and is working as cash-only at the moment.

Just a few weeks ago, the company saw similar issues with cards being charged more than once.

More: Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

