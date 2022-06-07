Advertisement

Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders

It’s cash only for now.
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An update from Meijer says that online ordering is currently unavailable. Additionally, the company is unable to process any credit cards and is working as cash-only at the moment.

Just a few weeks ago, the company saw similar issues with cards being charged more than once.

More: Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Saginaw man dies after getting ejected from truck in Ogemaw Co. crash
A family has been displaced after a house fire in Mt. Morris Township.
Mt Morris Twp home considered a total loss after fire
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 7.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, June 7
Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting...
City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings