Mt Morris Twp home considered a total loss after fire

A family has been displaced after a house fire in Mt. Morris Township.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A family has been displaced after a house fire in Mt. Morris Township.

Crews from the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department were sent to the 6100 block of Eldon Road about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

No injuries were reported. All occupants of the home made it safely out of the building, the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department said.

The home is considered a total loss, and the occupants of the home are staying with other family members, the fire department stated.

While the incident is still under investigation, officials are working to determine what may have started the fire.

