Officials stress importance of working smoke detectors after recent fatal fires

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - After a deadly house fire killed three children and two adults Monday, investigators said if the right safety measures were in place their lives may have been saved.

As the weather heats up there are several ways a potentially dangerous fire could start inside or outside of your home.

“During the holiday season, you have a lot of fires, you know because people use open flame during the summer you can have a lot of fires because people use open flame here,” said Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Robert Burdette.

Fire officials are stressing the importance of having working smoke detectors in homes after five individuals perished in a house fire.

The home had no smoke detectors.

“You got to have operating smoke alarms on every level of the home outside of the sleeping area in each bedroom, that your best line of defense is early warning,” Burdette said.

Burdette said the easiest way for residents to help prevent home fires is to watch out for clutter and to keep flammable materials away from flames and heat sources.

“The stove that that’s a common occurrence of paper fall onto a stove and a fire to start,” Burdette said.

As summer activities ramp up, Burdette said to be careful when barbequing, setting off fireworks, and lighting fires. The wind can carry embers into the air which can set a house on fire.

He also cautions against overloading electrical outlets and covering extension cords with rugs because it can generate heat.

“Extension cords keep them away from or out from underneath rugs for a trip hazard number one, but number two when earnings rugs that can fray easily people walking on them and then they can short circuit and cause fires also,” Burdette said.

Burdette said so far this year in Michigan 68 people have died in 55 fires.

He said many of those deaths the homes did not have smoke detectors.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.