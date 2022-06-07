Police: Intoxicated driver with suspended license arrested in hit-and-run crash

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a suspended license, according to the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department.

Mt. Pleasant police officers were sent to a crash at E. Pickard Road and N. Mission Street on June 3 at 9:55 p.m.

While officers were heading to the scene, witnesses told central dispatch the vehicle that caused the crash was leaving, police said. A witness started to follow the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a blue Aztec, north on Mission Road.

Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle. The suspect was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared.

Police say the suspect was arrested for operating while intoxicated in the first-degree, a hit-and-run crash, and driving while having a suspended license.

