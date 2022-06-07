Saginaw man dies after getting ejected from truck in Ogemaw Co. crash

ROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man died in a crash after his truck went into a ditch and he was ejected from his vehicle, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened on June 6 about 6:30 p.m. on M-33 near Heath Road in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.

A 2004 Ford F-150, driven by a 63-year-old man from Saginaw, was heading south on M-33 when the driver lost control while navigating a curve, according to the preliminary investigation.

The truck rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.

