Advertisement

Saginaw man dies after getting ejected from truck in Ogemaw Co. crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man died in a crash after his truck went into a ditch and he was ejected from his vehicle, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened on June 6 about 6:30 p.m. on M-33 near Heath Road in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.

A 2004 Ford F-150, driven by a 63-year-old man from Saginaw, was heading south on M-33 when the driver lost control while navigating a curve, according to the preliminary investigation.

The truck rolled after entering the ditch, and the driver was ejected, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer unable to process credit cards, online orders
A family has been displaced after a house fire in Mt. Morris Township.
Mt Morris Twp home considered a total loss after fire
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 7.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, June 7
Gun violence continues to plague the country including in mid-Michigan after a weekend shooting...
City officials planning anti-violence event, gun drop-off in wake of multiple Saginaw shootings