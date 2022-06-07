Sheriff’s office seeking help finding sexual assault suspects

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault incident that happened on June 2 in Bloomfield Township.

A 27-year-old Saginaw woman told the sheriff’s office she was sexually assaulted about 7:40 p.m. She told a deputy she was parked along the side of a road when a man walked up to her vehicle.

The suspect started to talk inappropriately to the woman while another man walked towards an abandoned building, the sheriff’s office said. Both men are believed to be in their 60s, according to the sheriff’s office.

Huron Co. suspect vehicle (Huron County Sheriff's Office)

The first suspect allegedly continued to speak inappropriately to the woman and grabbed her groin area, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman resisted and the man walked away as the second suspect returned to their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information, call the sheriff’s office at 989-269-9910, Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421, or residents can call anonymously at 989-269-2861.

Huron Co. suspect vehicle (Huron County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.