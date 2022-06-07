Wet roads south Tuesday morning, drying out this afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Yesterday’s showers came through earlier in the day which greatly mitigated the chance for any heavy rain the afternoon. A window of dry weather existed for the evening. That window allowed for the atmosphere to charge back up, and that’s leading to the rain we’re seeing this morning. By this afternoon, the rain will have left Mid-Michigan, and the area will see more sunshine with comfortable temperatures.

Today

If you’re heading out the door farther south this morning, rainfall resides creating wet roads and travel. Temperatures are milder, though, with readings in the lower 60s. Locations up north have dry weather but are still seeing cloud coverage with temperatures in the 50s. The rain is moving in a northeast direction, spreading across the Thumb just before sunrise. The eastern shoreline will be the last of the area to see rain today as it makes its departure. There, the last showers will be around noon. If you’re in Flint and the Tri-Cities, rain will come to an end closer to 10 or 11 AM.

Rainfall is moving to the northeast this morning with the heaviest activity near Flint. That will also move towards the central Thumb. (WNEM)

The remainder of today sees clouds decreasing and sunshine coming back into the picture. Highs will be quite comfortable with drier air in place, expect to reach up to around 73 in the Tri-Cities and Flint. If you’re farther up north, temperature readings will land closer to the upper 60s. A northwest wind will take hold at 5 to 15 mph behind the cold front this morning.

Tuesday sees comfortable temperatures this afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Conditions will be quite pleasant for any evening plans you have! The mostly clear conditions continue tonight with lows settling down to around 50 degrees. 40s will be present up north. The wind will continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. With the mostly clear skies overnight and the added moisture from the rain, patchy fog is going to be possible by Wednesday morning. Any fog that does form will lift fairly quick with sunshine expected to start the day.

Wednesday

The sunny skies to start the day stay all the way through the morning, but by the afternoon clouds make a return along with scattered showers. There will be less moisture to work this time around, so expect rain activity to be lighter. Showers will be on-and-off through the late-afternoon and evening, eventually coming to an end Wednesday night. Expect an additional 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rainfall from these showers.

Wednesday's showers will bring up to between 0.1" to 0.2". (WNEM)

The rest of the week sees a daily chance of showers, though Thursday’s should be of the pop-up variety. Friday sees a comparatively better rain chance with a small disturbance passing by the Great Lakes. Into the weekend, conditions start to dry out with temperatures still holding on to the 70s. Give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

