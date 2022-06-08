Bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol heading to Whitmer’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan lawmakers voted to lower the age requirement to serve alcohol from 18 to 17.

“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues will be pleased to see the governor sign this bill into law,” said Michigan Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) Executive Director Scott Ellis. “The hospitality industry is still struggling to replace many of the workers who left during the pandemic – this legislation will certainly help.”

The final tally on the House floor vote for HB 4232 was 78 in support, 28 opposed.

Amendments were made to the original bill to limit 17-year-old service to on-premises locations only, including bars, restaurants, and social clubs. The bill also requires 17-year-olds who are serving to be under the supervision of someone 18 or older and they must successfully complete an alcohol server training course approved by the state of Michigan.

“The point of the bill isn’t to create an environment where 17-year-olds are slinging drinks behind a bar every night until 2 a.m. – not that labor laws would allow that anyway. It’s designed to let servers carry drinks from a bar to a table or out to a patio,” Ellis said. “Currently, these servers are taking orders and bringing food out to tables, but if they aren’t 18 or older, a bartender is having to come out from behind the bar and run every drink to patrons.”

A spokesperson from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office mentioned her intentions to sign House Bill 4232. Michigan will become the second state behind Maine to allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol.

