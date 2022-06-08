Chief: Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 children

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department announced Tuesday night that faulty wiring in a home’s living room caused the fire over Memorial Day weekend that killed two children.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 in the 600 block of West Pulaski.

Chief Barton said Lamar Mitchell, 9, and Zyaire Mitchell, 12, both died of smoke inhalation in the days following.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Chief Barton said. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.”

No one else was hurt in the fire.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Chief Barton said, since Memorial Day weekend, the fire department has lost seven people because of fire incidents and neither home had smoke detectors.

Residents can submit a request to receive free smoke alarms from the Red Cross here.

