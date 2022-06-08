Advertisement

Chief: Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 children

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Meg McLeod
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department announced Tuesday night that faulty wiring in a home’s living room caused the fire over Memorial Day weekend that killed two children.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 in the 600 block of West Pulaski.

Chief Barton said Lamar Mitchell, 9, and Zyaire Mitchell, 12, both died of smoke inhalation in the days following.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Chief Barton said.  “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.”

No one else was hurt in the fire.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Chief Barton said, since Memorial Day weekend, the fire department has lost seven people because of fire incidents and neither home had smoke detectors.

Residents can submit a request to receive free smoke alarms from the Red Cross here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Out of gas money, Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office shifts gears
Officials stress importance of working smoke detectors after recent fatal fires
Officials stress importance of working smoke detectors after recent fatal fires
Bay City unanimously approves $184M budget
Bay City unanimously approves $184M budget
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Tuesday evening, June 7