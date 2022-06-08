Advertisement

Court says dues going up $100 for Michigan lawyers

It will cost an additional $100 a year to be a Michigan lawyer
(WJHG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It will cost an additional $100 a year to be a Michigan lawyer.

The state Supreme Court approved an overall increase of 32% Wednesday. Lawyers will pay annual dues of $260 to the State Bar of Michigan, $140 to the attorney discipline system and $15 to the client protection fund.

Justice Elizabeth Welch noted that the State Bar's portion of the increase — $80 — is the first since 2003.

"The SBM provides excellent resources for its members," she said.

Justice Brian Zahra said he preferred an $80 raise for the State Bar over four years. Justice David Viviano said a “modest increase” for the State Bar would have been appropriate.

He said the higher fees would be a burden for lawyers whose dues aren't paid by an employer.

The state pays the dues of Supreme Court justices.

Latest News

Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Charging decision due Thursday in police shooting of Lyoya
GM
US ends GM steering investigation without seeking a recall
Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey
Michigan court keeps another GOP candidate off ballot
Photo by: AP The Detroit skyline is seen, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from Windsor, Ont. (AP...
Fed to crack down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit