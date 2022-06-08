Advertisement

Family of Oxford HS shooting victim files lawsuit against school district, leaders

FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.(Jake May | Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a student who died in the Oxford High School shooting has filed a lawsuit against the school district and some of its leaders.

Mueller Law Firm filed the suit against the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Principal Steven Wolf, Dean of Students Nicolas Ejak and school counselor Shawn Hopkins on behalf of Madisyn Baldwin’s family.

The lawsuit claims the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 that killed four students, including Madisyn Baldwin, and injured seven other people was predictable and preventable.

The first count in the lawsuit alleges Ejak and Hopkins acted with, “deliberate indifference to the constitutional rights of Madisyn Baldwin and other students in the school” when the suspect of the deadly shooting, Ethan Crumbley, was sent back to class on the day of the shooting despite showing suicidal and homicidal ideations while having access to guns.

The suit alleges gross negligence by Throne, Wolf, Ejak and Hopkins. The lawsuit also claims the school district’s policies and practices didn’t address the foreseeable risk of violence.

The family is demanding a jury trial and seeking compensatory damages against all defendants.

Last month, Ven Johnson Law announced it filed a lawsuit for Justin Shilling’s family, another student who died in the shooting. In April, the family of Hana St. Juliana, another victim who died in the shooting, filed a federal lawsuit against the school district.

Ethan Crumbley is facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.  He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on June 23.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their trial is expected to start in October.

