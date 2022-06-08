Flint police officer terminated, arrested for assault

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner.

The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.

The Flint Police Department Internal Affairs Division opened an internal investigation on June 2. Miller was also placed on administrative leave without pay at that time pending the internal investigation and review of the complaint by the City Attorney’s Office, police said.

The City Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for domestic assault on Miller on June 7.

Miller was immediately terminated from his job with the police department and placed under arrest for assault, police said.

“Our agency will continue to demand the highest level of professionalism from those in the ranks that have sworn to protect the public,” Flint police said.

