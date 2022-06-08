Judge finds healthcare provider liable for $93K in overtime, damages to 23 workers

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal judge found that Independent Home Care of Michigan LLC and its owners liable to pay 23 home healthcare workers a total of $93,331 after the company failed to pay workers’ overtime wages.

The company challenged the findings of a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation that found it had violated a rule which requires staffing agencies to pay overtime when employees work an extra 40 hours in a workweek. The company failed to pay wages from Jan. 23, 2018 through June 1, 2019.

The investigation also found that the Fenton company failed to keep records of hours worked and rates of pay for work, which violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“The Home Health Care Final Rule made significant changes that recognize the critical tasks and long hours performed by home healthcare providers and required employers to begin compensating workers for overtime in January 2015,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago. “Complying with changes in this highly publicized law is the responsibility of employers in the healthcare industry.”

Mary Clark, a nurse, founded the company in 200 with her daughter Kathryn Flick. The company contracts community living support and respite services with the Genesee Health System.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is determined to ensure employers comply with the law and will take all necessary actions to hold them responsible,” added Regional Solicitor of Labor Christine Heri in Chicago. “The department is often the only advocate for workers denied their rightful wages and we are committed to being their voice.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.