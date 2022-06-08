Landscaper reacts to rising gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Every person and business continues to feel the pain at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is 26 cents over the national average at $5.21.

“Lately, it’s been ‘what’s it going to be tomorrow?’ You know, is it going to be six? Seven? You know, you never really know these days,” said Parker Morley, general manager at Bell Landscaping.

Morley said gas prices are cutting in to the bottom line.

“Last week we filled up, we have fuel tanks on site, was $12,000. This week, it was $17,000. So that’s a thirty percent increase in one week,” Morley said.

Morley said that’s mowing down profits.

“In business, at some point, you can only absorb so much to the point where unfortunately, the consumer ends up picking up that cost. So we really hope that doesn’t happen, but we’ll try every way not to make that happen, but it’s looking like it could happen,” Morley said.

Bell Landscaping has 14 lawn crews and six landscaping crews. Morley said that means there’s a lot of motorized equipment that needs fuel.

“Most of our machines, believe it our not, are actually diesel, which as you know, are higher prices for gas. So you know, a lot of our international dump trucks, Bobcats, all operate off diesel. So the expense is even higher yet,” Morley said.

Even though gas prices are growing faster than weeds, Morley isn’t letting that uproot his optimism.

“We have to stay positive. We have to keep our employees positive. I think it’s very important that you know, we’re just going to have to work through it. That’s the only thing we can do,” Morley said.

