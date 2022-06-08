Advertisement

MBS International Airport receives funding to repair infrastructure

(MGN)
By Hayden Elliott
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - MBS international Airport in Saginaw County was awarded $367,200 in grant money to make repairs to its runway and runway lighting systems.

Democratic U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow announced the Department of transportation awarded the funding to the Freeland based airport from the Federal Aviation Administration’s grant program.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” Stabenow said. “This grant is an important investment in the infrastructure of our airports and will help our communities rebound from the pandemic.”

“Airports play a critical role in boosting Michigan’s economy by connecting communities and businesses to important destinations and resources,” Peters said. “This federal support will ensure MBS International Airport can continue helping to transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
(Source: MGN)
Judge finds healthcare provider liable for $93K in overtime, damages to 23 workers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol heading to Whitmer’s desk
Here are the top stories we are following Wednesday afternoon, June 8.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, June 8