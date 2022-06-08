MBS International Airport receives funding to repair infrastructure

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - MBS international Airport in Saginaw County was awarded $367,200 in grant money to make repairs to its runway and runway lighting systems.

Democratic U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow announced the Department of transportation awarded the funding to the Freeland based airport from the Federal Aviation Administration’s grant program.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” Stabenow said. “This grant is an important investment in the infrastructure of our airports and will help our communities rebound from the pandemic.”

“Airports play a critical role in boosting Michigan’s economy by connecting communities and businesses to important destinations and resources,” Peters said. “This federal support will ensure MBS International Airport can continue helping to transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

