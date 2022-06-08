Patchy fog Wednesday morning, showers return in the evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite the rainy start to the day Tuesday, conditions made a sunny and mild turn for the afternoon and evening. Those clear conditions continue this morning before showers make a return in the afternoon and evening. This rainfall has been trending slightly higher for totals, but it will still be a healthy amount of rain for the area.

Today

Heading out the door off to the west and up north, look out for some patchy fog. This will mostly be in wide-open rural areas, if you’re in our urban areas where temperatures are slightly warmer, fog is not expected to settle in. Temperatures are starting off just on either side of 50 degrees, they’ll elevate up to around 70 degrees by this afternoon. The onset of cloud coverage associated with today’s rain will limit how far we can warm up. The wind will be from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Comfortable with lower humidity. Our northern counties will also be warmer than Tuesday. (WNEM)

With drier air to fight through, showers will take a little bit of time to be able to reach the ground. If you’re in Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot Counties, expect rainfall closer to 3 or 4 PM. Keep tabs on the radar at the afternoon bus stop! The Tri-Cities, Standish, and Flint won’t see rain until closer to 5 PM. Showers will generally be lighter than what moved through Tuesday morning, there will also be occasional breaks near sundown. If you’re out running errands this evening or even just taking your dog for a walk, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

Showers spread in from the west. There will be intermittent breaks in the evening. (WNEM)

Tonight

One last wave of showers will make it’s way across Mid-Michigan near midnight, but activity will be winding down, if not completely over, by the morning drive Thursday. Roadways will likely still be damp tomorrow morning, though. Lows will settle around 52 degrees, closer to 50 farther north with a north northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

When the rain wraps up, Mid-Michigan will fall at 0.50″ or less. This is quite a healthy amount of rain to continue feeding our lawns and gardens!

Mid-Michigan should land at 0.50" or less. (WNEM)

Thursday

Clouds are still expected to hang around earlier in the morning Thursday, but skies should start to clear out a bit towards the middle of the day. With some of the heat able to build in during the afternoon and more favorable dynamics to the east, a handful of pop-up showers are expected north of the Saginaw Bay and across the Thumb. Those to the west in central Michigan should stay dry through Thursday.

The best chance will be north of the Saginaw Bay and all across the Thumb. Western locations stay dry through the day. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 73 degrees on Thursday with a slightly more enthusiastic wind. Expect a speed of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.