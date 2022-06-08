Program to help inmates receive degrees expanding across country

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Eliminating generational incarceration is the goal of the I.G.N.I.T.E program in Genesee County. The program provides high school level education to inmates.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. program at the Genesee County Jail is igniting its way across the country to becoming a standard for other county jails.

The program has grabbed the attention of Harvard University researchers and students, who traveled to Flint to see it in action.

“To have them fly in from Cambridge, to bring graduate students that are going back to Germany, and to go back and say, ‘we’re going to track the data because we believe in this. We’re going to validate what you’re doing.’ That’s what it is. It’s validation,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Swanson is proud to see a program he implemented nearly two years ago become a huge success.

A research team from Harvard University flew in to collect data on the program that is already being implemented across seven states.

The Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education allows inmates with felony convictions in local county jails to receive an education, classroom instruction, and practical training to ignite their way to a better life.

“When you see people that have never been given an opportunity or have never been to the right spot, mentally just seize an opportunity while they’re in jail, you know, they’re safe. They’re fed, they sleep and they’re free from addictions and alcohol. Like that’s the best place to give them a new start,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the National Sheriff’s Association sees a future where every county jail in the country will have an education program modeled after I.G.N.I.T.E.

“This is a victory for everybody. Because we see not only violence go down in jail, but we see lives transformed,” Swanson said.

Seven inmates graduated from the program Wednesday with high school diplomas, a GED, or apprenticeship certificates.

“Do you know that county jails across America are filled with people where 90 percent of them are going back into the community? Only 10 percent of the population in jails actually go to prison. So, our question is, as a sheriff, how do you want us to prepare him to come back to your neighborhoods and we’re doing it through our I.G.N.I.T.E program to be better,” Swanson said.

