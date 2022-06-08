Prosecutor: Judge denies request to charge teen as adult in deadly crash of Flint officer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose was arrested and charged last month for a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer.

The teen was charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death. Both felonies carry a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison. The charges stem from the Feb. 4 crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton filed a petition in the Genesee County Family Court requesting the teen be designated as an adult for trial. The judge has denied that request, Leyton told TV5 on Wednesday, June 8.

The teen will be charged as a juvenile.

According to the investigation, the accused teen was driving a Chevrolet Traverse south on N. Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road in Mt. Morris Township when he tried to pass several vehicles at a high rate of speed.

As the teen was passing vehicles, his vehicle began to sway and he lost control and crossed back into the northbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by Birnie, who was on duty at the time, Leyton previously told TV5.

Birnie was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We took the facts, we applied the law, we analyzed, and that led to these charges,” Leyton previously told TV5. “I think that we give young people the privilege of driving a car. And with that privilege comes great responsibility. And I think it’s important to know that that responsibility we allege has been breached. We intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these crimes were committed.”

Leyton previously provided TV5 with details as to why he believes the 16-year-old should be convicted of the criminal charges he’s facing.

“The young man was exceeding the speed limit, was driving on very poor conditioned roads because it had just snowed. Was passing, weaving in and out of cars, ultimately lost control of his car, crossed over the center line and crashed into the vehicle being driven by Captain Birnie,” Leyton said.

