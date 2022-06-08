Rain for many this evening, more scattered Thursday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain has been around this afternoon, but has been mostly on the lighter side thus far as it battles dry air from our beautiful start this morning.

That is expected to change as we go through this evening, with rain showers expected to become more widespread and more efficient as the evening goes along, though no severe weather is expected. If you have evening plans tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out.

This Evening & Overnight

Although it’s been a slow start to the rain, most areas will receive something before the night is over. If you’re still hoping for some rain, perhaps you haven’t seen much the last few days, plenty of spots will pick up between 0.25″ and 0.50″ of rain through the overnight.

Showers should pass through most areas during the evening and overnight, before moving out toward daybreak tomorrow. (WNEM)

For those who are able to sneak in their outdoor plans tonight, plan on temperatures mostly in the 60s through sunset, which is around 9:15 PM, before most drop into the 50s for overnight lows.

Winds tonight will be light out of the northerly direction, though a bit variable from northwest to northeast. That light wind and cooler temperatures could lead to some fog again tomorrow morning, especially where clouds break up.

Thursday

Any lingering clouds or showers Thursday morning should move out fairly quickly and we should manage some sunshine into the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures should recover nicely back into the lower and middle 70s on Thursday, with a westerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures are expected to head back into the 70s tomorrow. (WNEM)

Most areas will stay dry Thursday, but some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms may develop with the heating of the day around mid-afternoon and early evening. Since these showers will be tied to our daily heat cycle, they should diminish in coverage and intensity toward sunset and we’ll likely clear out again.

Most areas won't see rain Thursday, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected again tomorrow in any thunderstorms. Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and low 50s once again, giving us a cool but refreshing start to our Friday.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.