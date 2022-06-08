Shortage of medical dye causing problems in hospitals nationwide

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A shortage of a key medical component is causing delays for crucial imaging tests for hospitalized patients.

The depleted supply of contrast material, a dye used to highlight different structures on medical scans, is leading to rationing within hospitals.

Contrast material is a medical dye injected into patients during CT scans and MRI’s.

“This is the most major thing obviously to imaging because there’s just things out there, exams, disease, that absolutely needs contrast,” said Manager of Imagining Services at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mike Vanderpol.

It is critical in assisting doctors to properly read scan results and make diagnoses.

“There are times when it’s absolutely needed,” Vanderpol said.

Getting the dye is becoming increasingly difficult because of COVID-19 causing shutdowns at a GE Healthcare factory in Shanghai, where a large supply of the ingredient is made. Production lapses there are causing a severe shortage of the critical product.

MyMichigan Medical Center uses an agent manufactured by Bracco Diagnostics. They have been relatively immune from the shortage, for now.

“Because of the unprecedented demand, the supply chain has shifted, and Bracco is just trying to meet that demand, so they have taken measures to make sure that they’re going to have enough supply,” Vanderpol said.

Vanderpol said Bracco is pulling back on the monthly inventory the hospital receives.

“They’re looking at cutting us back about 10 percent of our contrast that we normally would be allocated,” Vanderpol said.

Vanderpol said MyMichigan Health is tweaking the way it handles its supply.

Like adjusting doses given to patients, asking providers to consider studies that don’t require, or require less contrast. He said it has even considered partnering with pharmacies to repackage some of the contrast to make it last longer.

“We’re just making sure that a month from now we’re not in a position where we have to pull back on contrast for people who actually need it,” Vanderpol said.

