Team rescues ducklings trapped in Bay City sewer

The Bay City Sewer team rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a sewer on S. Kiesel...
The Bay City Sewer team rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a sewer on S. Kiesel Street.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A family of ducks is now back together, thanks to the Bay City sewer team.

City officials say a Bay City woman found the ducklings trapped in the sewer after she found a mother duck acting strangely. She called for help and the sewer team came to lend her a helping hand.

The three got to work and was able to fish the five baby ducks out of the sewer with a net.

The family was reunited just a few minutes later.

