Team rescues ducklings trapped in Bay City sewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A family of ducks is now back together, thanks to the Bay City sewer team.
City officials say a Bay City woman found the ducklings trapped in the sewer after she found a mother duck acting strangely. She called for help and the sewer team came to lend her a helping hand.
The three got to work and was able to fish the five baby ducks out of the sewer with a net.
The family was reunited just a few minutes later.
