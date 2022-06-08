Team rescues ducklings trapped in Bay City sewer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A family of ducks is now back together, thanks to the Bay City sewer team.

City officials say a Bay City woman found the ducklings trapped in the sewer after she found a mother duck acting strangely. She called for help and the sewer team came to lend her a helping hand.

The three got to work and was able to fish the five baby ducks out of the sewer with a net.

The family was reunited just a few minutes later.

🦆🐥Waddle we do without our Sewer team? Not only do they make sure you can flush 24/7 – they also save ducklings in... Posted by Bay City Government on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

