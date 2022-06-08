Churches, health system address gun violence

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - This past weekend, 14 mass shootings took place across the country highlighting a problem Americans want fixed.

Mass shootings rocked the nation after a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a triple homicide in Saginaw.

In an effort to combat the problem, Genesee Health System is partnering with local churches to tackle one specific aspect of gun violence in Flint.

“It is our aim, and our goal of this program would be able to give people the access that they need to crisis hotlines to be able to just talk to someone about issues they may be having, and considerably lower the temperature of violence and problems that we’re having in our city,” said Bishop Chris Martin, with Cathedral of Faith Church.

Genesee Health System is partnering with four local churches for its new pilot program “4 Pillars.” The program aims to bring mental health professionals and resources directly into the community.

Each month, GHS will rotate weekly between Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, the Cathedral of Faith Church, and another church yet to be named.

“We have realized we’ve been in community for over 50 years, and we have realized the importance of faith-based organizations working in the community bringing needed services there,” said Dexter Clarke, with Genesee Health System.

GHS will fund the program through a millage and with “in-kind funding” through the churches. They hope by bringing these services to places of worship it will help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and help those faith leaders are already counseling.

“One of the things I share with the congregation on Sunday is that we make it a point to have a primary physician for our physical needs and our physical bodies. How much more important is it to make sure that we have the ability to take care of our mental health just as well,” said Pastor Rabon Turner, with Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Officials said they are hoping to expand to other churches and neighborhoods throughout the area once they work out all the logistics.

During a press conference on June 8, State Rep. Cynthia Neeley announced plans to introduce a bill prohibiting municipalities from selling confiscated guns back to the public.

