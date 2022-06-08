Whitmer asks Biden for disaster declaration to help Gaylord tornado victims

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for Otsego County after a deadly EF-3 tornado struck the county in May.

The request comes after the state made an in-depth assessment of the damage in the area, Whitmer said.

“We are doing everything in our power to secure all available assistance for the people of Gaylord as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said. “A presidential declaration would open up additional federal resources necessary to help the Gaylord community recover. Tough times call for tough people, and I know that the Michiganders in Gaylord will get through this. Let’s keep working together to support all of the ongoing efforts to recover and rebuild.”

In a letter to Biden, Whitmer requested supplementary federal aid in the form of individual assistance to help eligible residents. If aid is granted, assistance can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the disaster, Whitmer said.

“As the tornado broke down buildings in Otsego County, it uprooted families from their homes, disrupted livelihoods of workers at damaged businesses, and, saddest of all, took two lives,” State Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord) said. “The destruction was awful. I’ve been working closely with others in our community, and we appreciate the support from Gov. Whitmer’s administration. A major disaster declaration from the federal government will help us rebuild Gaylord.”

At the governor’s request, the Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment with federal and local officials to assess the scope of the damage to the Gaylord area, the governor’s office said.

The assessment was conducted on May 25 and was determined by officials that the extent of the damage and challenges residents and business owners would face during recovery, reach a level necessary to apply for federal aid.

The governor’s request will be reviewed by FEMA, which will advise the president whether a disaster declaration should be granted, the governor’s office said. The president will then make a decision on whether to provide federal assistance.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.