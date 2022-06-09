Crews rescue woman from Midland house fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was rescued from a Midland house fire Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Midland Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Morning Meadow Way S. shortly after 5 p.m. on June 8.

The woman is disabled and was unable to get out of the house, the fire department said.

A crew made entry into the house, which was filled with heavy smoke conditions, and brought the homeowner out, the fire department said. She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The fire, which was contained to the kitchen, was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The house sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

