Advertisement

Crews rescue woman from Midland house fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was rescued from a Midland house fire Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Midland Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Morning Meadow Way S. shortly after 5 p.m. on June 8.

The woman is disabled and was unable to get out of the house, the fire department said.

A crew made entry into the house, which was filled with heavy smoke conditions, and brought the homeowner out, the fire department said. She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The fire, which was contained to the kitchen, was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The house sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saginaw shooting victims
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, June 9
Shooting victims remembered
Shooting victims remembered
The three were gunned down in a Saginaw home earlier this month. Two others were hospitalized...
Family, friends hold balloon release in honor of 3 victims killed in Saginaw by gun violence
They were dispatched to 411 S. Sheridan Street at about 6:20 a.m. for a house fire. Bay City...
First responders: Smoke alarms saved mother, daughter in Bay City fire