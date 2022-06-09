Family, friends hold balloon release in honor of 3 victims killed in Saginaw by gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community is honoring the lives of three people killed from gun violence.

The three were gunned down in a Saginaw home earlier this month. Two others were hospitalized in the shooting.

Mariano Escareno, Rafael Campos, and Laura Buendia were all 24-years-old.

“It’s not going to be the same. It feels so empty here,” said family member Sandra Escareno.

The balloon release was held in the spot where the three were gunned down early Sunday after a dispute during a family barbecue in Saginaw.

“I replay it in my head. It’s like I’m traumatized, from just, because I saw everything. It’s been really hard for me,” Escareno said.

Escareno was related to all three victims. She was there when the violence unfolded.

“The door shut behind me, two steps I took, I just heard a bunch of gunshots. I didn’t think twice, I ran outside, and I just saw them on the ground. I saw Laura right there, Rafael right there, and I didn’t know about Mariano until the police came and they asked me who was in between the house,” Escareno said.

Buendia was seven months pregnant when she died at a hospital. Her daughter, named Rose, born prematurely, survived the shooting.

“She left a piece of her with us. We haven’t lost her completely,” Escareno said.

Alexander Buendia’s brother was also killed.

“I was excited for him to be an uncle of my future children. That was the biggest thing for me. I knew he was going to be the greatest uncle. He was the best cook, he was great at barbecuing, he was going to have season tickets for the Michigan State Football games, and we were going to go with my kids. All of that. It got taken,” Buendia said.

Family and friends united by grief gathered to remember the three victims.

“They had a lot of people who loved them. A lot of people. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that all of these people loved them,” Escareno said.

Saginaw police said no arrests have been made, but detectives are actively working the case.

“We just want justice. What we’re waiting for is justice. It breaks our heart, but I know we’ll get justice,” Escareno said.

