Advertisement

Police investigating 2 separate homicides in Saginaw

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are investigating two separate homicides in the city of Saginaw.

The Saginaw Police Department responding to one homicide in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Street. Michigan State Police responded to the second homicide in the area of W. Holland Street and N. Bond Street.

Authorities did not release any further details. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, June 9.
TV5 news update: Thursday evening, June 9
A Michigan candidate for governor of has been arrested by the FBI.
Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
A teenager being prosecuted in the traffic death of a Flint police captain will face charges as...
Teen not being charged as adult in deadly crash