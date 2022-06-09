Police investigating 2 separate homicides in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are investigating two separate homicides in the city of Saginaw.

The Saginaw Police Department responding to one homicide in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Street. Michigan State Police responded to the second homicide in the area of W. Holland Street and N. Bond Street.

Authorities did not release any further details. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.