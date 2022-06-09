Prosecutor reacts to teen charged as juvenile in Flint officer’s deadly crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenager being prosecuted in the traffic death of a Flint police captain will face charges as a juvenile.

That’s what the judge decided regarding the head-on collision that killed Capt. Collin Birnie in February. Investigators say Birnie was heading home on North Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township when the Montrose 16-year-old lost control of his vehicle.

“While I am disappointed, I can’t quarrel with her decision,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “I believe that she applied the factors that are set forth in the Michigan Court Rules and I think she made a reasonable decision.”

Prosecutor Leyton said the Montrose teen was exceeding the speed limit on snow-covered roads and was passing, weaving in and out of cars, ultimately losing control, crossing over the center line and crashing into the vehicle being driven by Birnie.

Leyton filed a petition with the Genesee County Family Court to have the teen tried as an adult. Last week, a judge ruled that the 16-year-old will be tried for two felonies, manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death, as a juvenile.

“You look at the history of the individual and in this case, this is a juvenile who has not been in the system before,” Leyton said. “I think you have to look at the maturity level of the individual, I think she took that into account.”

If convicted, the 16-year-old faces a maximum punishment of detention until his 21st birthday. Had he been tried as an adult, the penalty could have been up to 15 years in prison.

Leyton said his office spoke with Birnie’s family after the ruling.

“I know they’re disappointed, but we had told them ahead of time that nothing was guaranteed and so I think they’re a realistic family,” Leyton said. “They understand the criminal justice system and I think they were somewhat prepared for this potential.”

The suspect's next court date has not been set.

