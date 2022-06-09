Scattered PM rain east, others dry out Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers from Wednesday evening have left Mid-Michigan this morning, just some damp roads are remaining as you’re starting the day. Skies are clearing allowing for sunshine to make a return today, but those to the east will see scattered rain pick, back up during the afternoon. Scattered shower chances remain for the rest of the week with temperatures still staying quite comfortable!

Today

Temperatures are perfect for windows-open weather again this morning with readings in the lower and middle 50s! The rainfall has left the area and skies are clearing. There’s a little bit of patchy fog as you’re heading out the door, especially in more rural areas. The sun this morning should allow that fog to lift quickly again just like Wednesday morning, and we’ll continue to see sun through the morning today! That sun will help is warm up to around 73 degrees this afternoon, even our northern counties will come in around 71. A west northwest wind will pick up form 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be comfortable again on Thursday. (WNEM)

That heating of the day combined with a weak disturbance will allow for scattered showers, possibly a handful of thunderstorms, to develop to the east during the afternoon. If you’re located north of the Saginaw Bay and all across the Thumb, you have the best chance to see this. Locations west should stay mostly sunny through the afternoon. As the sun goes down and we lose our heating, those showers will come to and end. Overall, conditions will be pleasant this evening for any of your evening plans and activities!

Activity will be to the east for today, locations west will stay dry through the entirety of today. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with comfortable lows around 50 degrees once again! The wind will turn light out of the west, and when combined with the clearer skies and the rain from the last few days, some patchy fog will be possible again heading into Friday morning.

Friday

Much like on Thursday, partly cloudy skies will return in the afternoon with scattered showers. This is as another low pressure system passes just to our south. Unlike on Thursday, though, all of Mid-Michigan has more of an equal chance to see rain activity. This will be more of a nuisance rain that will still allow for plenty of dry time in-between.

All of Mid-Michigan has more of an equal chance at seeing showers Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will also be comfortable Friday afternoon with much of the area reaching up to 75 degrees. The wind will pick back up out of the west at 5 to 15 mph. Overall, it won’t be a bad way to finish the workweek!

Weekend Outlook

The heating of the day Saturday should allow for scattered showers to develop again, but this will be much like Friday where rainfall is lighter and will be quite intermittent through the day. Highs on Saturday reach up to 75 degrees.

A weak low passing by Sunday should allow for slightly more widespread rain, though the day will not be a washout by any means. It’ll also be another comfortable day with highs up around 74 degrees! Overall, the entire weekend is not looking like a washout with plenty of time to still get outside between the showers throughout the weekend. If you have any activities, grad parties, or travel to do, just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

We’re warmer and drier to start next workweek, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

