Skies clear after early evening thunderstorms, another chance Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a quiet start to the day, showers and thunderstorms returned to parts of Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue to drop southward through the evening hours tonight.

Thankfully for those with evening plans, these showers and thunderstorms are moving through fairly quickly and shouldn’t ruin the evening.

This Evening & Overnight

After the line of storms rolls through, the sun appears to be coming back out quickly, which should allow many to keep their evening plans going, but make sure to have a place to go if these storms pass through your area. To keep tabs on the rain before heading out tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.

Outside of the showers and storms, skies will be fairly clear tonight with plenty of sun and clear skies taking over after sunset, which is around 9:15 PM.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s tonight under clear skies. (WNEM)

Overnight lows should settle in the 40s and 50s tonight, with a light west northwest wind.

Friday

Another threat for scattered rain returns tomorrow afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

The last day of our workweek should start similar to Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and perhaps some patchy fog for the morning commute. As the day goes along, just like Thursday, clouds will bubble up and we’ll likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Friday. The coverage should be a bit less than our Thursday, and severe weather is not expected once again.

Expect highs to be in the 70s once again on Friday. (WNEM)

Ahead of any rain, we’ll have a chance to jump into the middle 70s, with a wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the westerly direction.

Similar to Thursday, we should see any rain diminish as we lose the heating of the day and skies will clear out into the overnight. Lows on Friday night will settle in the 40s and 50s.

