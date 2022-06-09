WATCH LIVE: Officer charged in shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Advertisement

Officer charged in shooting of Patrick Lyoya

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office announced the Grand Rapids police officer involved in the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya has been charged.

In April, Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from Congo, was pulled over by the officer. When Lyoya tried to flee, the police officer tackled him and the two struggled before Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

On Thursday, the prosecutor announced based on the investigation, the officer has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison.

The police officer has not been arraigned yet.

