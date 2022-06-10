32nd Annual All Area Arts Awards held Thursday in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Arts Museum welcomed guests for the 32nd Annual All Area Arts Awards on Thursday.

The Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission is responsible for the yearly event, which highlights individuals and organizations that have worked to enrich lives through the arts and foster creativity in Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay Region.

There were 12 nominees and four winners honored during the reception which featured the Voortex Jazz and Blues Band before the winners were announced.

Suzanne Mason is one of the winners. Her decades of support for the arts and cultural organizations include membership contributions, volunteerism, numerous board appointments and being a long-time season ticket holder of the Saginaw Choral Society and Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra. Her support has been an invaluable and essential part of the success of the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission.

Larry Rodarte was also acknowledged for his leadership role in raising awareness about the vibrant Hispanic community in Saginaw through MiGente Magazine, which focuses on Hispanic culture. MiGente is now airing Sunday nights on WSGW. He is also director of La Union Civica Mexicana, a cultural, educational and advocacy group that hosts multiple cultural events such as the long-running Cico De Mayo festival and parade.

The Public Libraries of Saginaw also received an award for stepping up to play a critical role to the community during the pandemic. It tailored its programming to provide online children’s story time, craft classes, book clubs and more at a time when it was much needed.

Valerie Allen was the 2022 Great Lakes Bay Regional winner. She and her husband started Art Ladders: The Creative Climb, which is a video podcast that highlights the artist process and development. Allen is also a visual arts educator, exhibition curator and award-winning artist. She recently retired from Studio23/The Arts Center in Bay City where she helped many artists through the Artist Collective program.

Nominees must have been born in or reside(d) in Saginaw County. Nominees also have to be living at the time of nomination.

TV5′s Elisse Ramey served as emcee for the event.

To learn more about the Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission and the upcoming Arts & Garden Festival on June 15, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.