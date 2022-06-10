Advertisement

Defendant in Boy Scouts investigation found competent to stand trial

Michigan’s attorney general announced the first criminal charges after launching a statewide investigation into the Boy Scouts of America.(Source: CNN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The first person to be charged in the Boy Scouts of America investigation has been found competent to stand trial.

Mark Chapman was charged earlier this year with eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from alleged abuse against two victims, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said, adding Chapman was involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

Following his arraignment in the 39th District Court in Macomb County, Chapman was referred to undergo a competency evaluation. He was found competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Chapman is due back in court for a probable cause conference on June 29.

