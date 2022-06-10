ICE officer charged with 6 counts of sexual assault

WAYNE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is facing several counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kevin Taylor, 49, from Riley, was arrested Friday morning and arraigned on six counts of first-degree CSC in Wayne County’s 27th District Court. He was given a $50,000 personal bond and GPS tether as part of a potential release.

The charges stem from alleged sexual abuse involving two victims in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation after taking the disclosure last July.

When the investigation was complete, the findings were sent to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review.

“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” Nessel said. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”

Taylor has a probable cause conference set for June 16 at 10:15 a.m.

