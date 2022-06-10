M-81 closed in Saginaw County due to crash
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying propane.
The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10. No injuries were reported, according to officers on the scene.
A truck flipped over in the roundabout.
The Buena Vista Township police and fire departments are responding to the scene.
I-75 remains open, however the southbound I-75 exit to M-81 and the northbound I-75 exit to M-81 are both closed.
Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.