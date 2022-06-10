Advertisement

M-81 closed in Saginaw County due to crash

It happened Friday afternoon on the I-75 roundabout in Saginaw County.
It happened Friday afternoon on the I-75 roundabout in Saginaw County.(Whitney Tinsley)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying propane.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10. No injuries were reported, according to officers on the scene.

A truck flipped over in the roundabout.

All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck...
All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying propane.(WNEM)

The Buena Vista Township police and fire departments are responding to the scene.

I-75 remains open, however the southbound I-75 exit to M-81 and the northbound I-75 exit to M-81 are both closed.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
ICE officer charged with 6 counts of sexual assault
Here are the top stories we are following Friday afternoon, June 10.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 10
Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Friday afternoon, June 10
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Whitmer to sign security bill for Michigan schools