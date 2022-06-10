M-81 closed in Saginaw County due to crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying propane.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10. No injuries were reported, according to officers on the scene.

A truck flipped over in the roundabout.

All lanes of M-81 are closed at I-75 in Saginaw County due to a crash involving a semi-truck carrying propane. (WNEM)

The Buena Vista Township police and fire departments are responding to the scene.

I-75 remains open, however the southbound I-75 exit to M-81 and the northbound I-75 exit to M-81 are both closed.

